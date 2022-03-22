Opening statements to begin in trial for former Vanderbilt nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning in the trial for a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse, following the death of a patient in her care.

The jury was seated on Monday after COVID-19 delayed the initial trial date.

Radonda Vaught is accused of killing Charlene Murphey, who received the wrong medication and became unable to breathe in 2017. Murphy entered the hospital because of a brain bleed. In the following months after Murphey's death, Vaught was fired from the hospital.

In 2019, the Davidson County Grand Jury indicted Vaught on charges of impaired adult abuse and reckless homicide. If convicted, she could face up to ten years in prison. District Attorney Glenn Funk's office will prosecute the case. From his office, Assistant District Attorneys Debbie Housel, Chad Jackson and Brittani Flatt appeared during jury selection. Attorney Peter Strianse will defend Vaught during the case.

The Tennessee Board of Nursing unanimously voted to revoke her nursing license last summer. Vaught told the board that she was distracted while pulling the medication and didn't read the vial to confirm the drug. One board member said there were just "too many nursing flags" going off that Vaught ignored when administering the medication.

VUMC has been mum during the last three years regarding the case.

To help with her legal fund, Vaught started a GoFundMe to help with her expenses. Since it started, she has raised more than $100,000. In the note to contributors, Vaught wrote that indicting nurses for mistakes was a dangerous precedent.

"The many details of this incident deserve to be properly reviewed and addressed so that we all have an opportunity to learn from my mistake and create changes that will ensure the safety of all future patients as well as maintaining the future honesty, integrity and safe practices of all nurses," Vaught wrote. "However, now that this is a criminal matter, I must place my trust in the justice system and allow it to be handled in that realm."

Vaught pleaded not guilty to all charges.