Oprah Winfrey to give TSU commencement address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University is gearing up for a big star this weekend: Oprah Winfrey is returning to the university she graduated from to give the commencement address.

Darius Boyd will be in the crowd of soon-to-be graduates, with a job awaiting him at Bank of America as a business analyst — out of college with a nearly six-figure starting salary.

"I just want to show people there are so many opportunities you can have at an HBCU," Boyd said.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities are having a moment in the sun right now.

On top of Oprah's visit this weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Fisk University last month after the so-called Tennessee Three were expelled from the state legislature.

"Especially now, a lot of companies are looking at HBCUs and hiring for equity and diversity," Boyd said. "It's been a lot of opportunities and it's opened up a lot of doors for me."

"Just being able to be an HBCU graduate and going into the workforce and showing them there's more people like me, just getting more opportunities for them is very big for me," Boyd said.