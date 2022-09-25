Organization recruits volunteers to pick up trash, help curb violence in Napier neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A major cleanup happened Sunday in a neighborhood that the city's been pumping money into to reduce crime.

The nonprofit organization Recycle & Reinvest recruited volunteers to clean up the Napier neighborhood. They believe a little beautification can go a long way.

"The increase in leadership in the community will hopefully spark those ones who need it most to follow suit," said Jaffee Judah, a cleanup organizer.

Once a month, the group is now leading a cleanup in this community which many associate with crime. The cleanups start on Clairborne Street and fan out to other streets near the Napier and Sudekum Apartments.

"It's not really the cleaning up that's the most important aspect of it. It literally is the mentality of, 'I'm going to do something,'" said Andronicus Hawkins, a frequent volunteer.

These efforts to curb violence may not reduce crime in the neighborhood overnight. However, combined with the city's investment of $300,000 earlier in the year, Recycle & Reinvest believes it can make a change.

"I do feel like we're making a difference, and we do have success because the actions that we're taking in the community — of just picking up trash — are being continued out through the youth," Judah said.

The group plans to host another cleanup in October.

They also host similar trash pickup events on Jefferson Street and in East Nashville.