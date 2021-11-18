Watch
Organization uses deadly crash involving MNPS bus as example for later school start time

The organization, Start School Later-Nashville, has pushed for a later school start time for more than a year.
Posted at 11:05 AM, Nov 18, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Wednesday, a man died after crashing into a Metro Nashville Public School bus. According to police, 62-year-old Bobby Haddix crossed over the double yellow line into the bus' path just before 6 a.m.

Three people were on board the bus — the two adults were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. A 15-year-old student was not hurt, and she was picked up by her mom.

An organization called Start School Later-Nashville tweeted about the incident, calling it evidence that school should start at a later time — something the organization has pushed for, for more than a year.

In a letter from the group in July of 2020, they wrote a later time could improve academic performance, lead to fewer absences, plus economic gain. The pushed for an 8:30 a.m. start time.

"While there are admittedly some barriers to consider, such as transportation costs and after school activities, when making this change locally at MNPS, a full cost benefit analysis clearly shows that the pros outweigh the cons," the letter said.

