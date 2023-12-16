Over 850 volunteers come to Hendersonville for post-tornado community clean-up event

HENDERSONVILLE TENN. (WTVF) — Clean-up efforts are still underway in areas hit hard by the tornadoes. In Sumner County, organizations coordinated a post-tornado community clean-up event on Saturday.

"We have 137 business that received damage,141 residential homes that received damaged, and 5 public spaces received damage," Hendersonville's Public Information Officer, Casey LaMarr, said.

Over 850 volunteers gave up their free time to give back. Volunteer Jeff Wayman’s property was spared during this latest storm, but his heart breaks for his neighbors.

"My house flooded in 2010. I just wanted to come out and help the tornado people to pay back what they did for me," Wayman explained.

The damage in Hendersonville is centered near or around Main Street. For the clean-up, The United Way of Sumner County and Beautiful Hendersonville spread volunteers out to some of the hardest hit areas.

"They're picking up all types of installation and building materials that’s been blown all across the city, beyond even where the tornado itself hit. It blew the debris to different areas," LaMarr said.

Picking up the debris can be tedious, but when you see the amount of people willing to do so it blows Jeff and everyone else away too.

"When people have that giving heart and they want to do something, well there's always things they can do," LaMarr said.

All the supplies for the clean-up were donated.

You can help those affected by the tornado by donating to the 2023 UWSC Disaster Relief Fund. Funds will be distributed through United Way of Sumner County’s help centers —Hendersonville Samaritan Association and Gallatin CARES.

To donate to the disaster relief fund, visit the website.