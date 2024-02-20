Paradeisos Coffee Company to open business, continue to employ vulnerable and unhoused people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Getting a job is nearly impossible when you live on the streets.

You might not have transportation, the proper clothing, or even the right education.

A Nashville coffee roaster is helping people with all of the above while paying them to work.

Right now, Paradeisos Coffee Company has a small coffee roasting operation inside People Loving Nashville in East Nashville. The nonprofit works with vulnerable and unhoused people.

In a few weeks, Paradeisos will open a coffee shop. At the new business, there will be several people experiencing homelessness working there.

"In simple terms, this is just an opportunity for people to find healing through work to gain experience and to have a community where they feel supported in this new season of life," said Joey Godinho of People Loving Nashville.

The coffee shop will be ready to open mid-March on West End Avenue. It will operate in the old Three Brothers Coffee location.

One of the coffee roasters, Krikkett, lived on the streets for more than 15 years of her life. She is grateful the people behind Paradeisos took a chance on her.

"Crossing that barrier is not something a lot of people are comfortable with. They're ok with dropping a dollar or two in front of somebody, but they're not really good at taking the time to find out anyone's story," said Krikkett.

Even before the coffee shop opens, you can support the business. Their coffee is available online.