Parents in the military can cast a wider net for child care with new benefits available

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to child care, military families have unique needs.

Parents in the military work long days and odd hours. Considering those factors, finding affordable and quality child care is hard.

A new program gives military families more options.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services just announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense to expand child care options for active-duty military members in Tennessee. This collaboration — facilitated by TDHS’s relationship with the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Campbell military base — is set to benefit families across the state. The DOD will determine a rate based on a family's total income, providing up to $1,800 per month per child.

"It allows military families who don't have access to base child care to access those higher quality programs within the community, and then the Department of Defense can allocate that money on behalf of the military family," said Gwen Laaser, Director of Child Care Services at TDHS.

Like community-based child care centers, there are wait lists for the child care on base.

The fee assistance program is called Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood-PLUS (MCCYN-PLUS). Any child care provider in Tennessee with a quality score of 80 to 100 is eligible to participate, ensuring they meet the state’s regulations for health, safety, and licensure requirements. For perspective, more than 90% of providers score in that range.

Veteran Timolin Glenn runs Glenn's Family Child Care in Clarksville. She started working in child care when she became a mother. She makes sure to tell moms and dads about the resources available.

"Because I know that it's hard to pay for child care, and we want the parents to be able to go to work," said Timolin Glenn.

This cause is near and dear to Glenn's heart. She and her husband were both in the military.

"When we can offer that support, and we can let them know we're caring individuals, and we're going to take care of your children for you, that helps them have peace of mind where we can support the parent," Glenn said.

In Tennessee, child care for little kids costs nearly $10,000 a year on average.

For more information on how military families can qualify visit militarychildcare.com.

For information on child care provider eligibility and participation visit Child Care Aware.

