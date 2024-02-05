Childcare in Tennessee is not affordable, but working parents don't have much of a choice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The cost of daycare is creating a vicious cycle.

Parents — usually mothers — are leaving the workforce to take care of their kids, but then it becomes harder to pay the bills.

All across The Volunteer State, working parents are spending a big chunk of money on "unaffordable" daycare.

The federal government defines affordable childcare as 7% of a person's income.

According to GOBankingRates, the median family income in Tennessee is $70,732. The report found center-based care for little kids in our state costs $9,846 on average. That would mean parents are spending 13.92% of their income on daycare.

The report revealed not a single state offers residents affordable childcare.

"When I filled out our taxes this week, the document I have said we spent $20,000 last year in child care," said Hilary Luc, a mother. "It is astronomical considering in today's economy you have to work two incomes to provide for your family, but then in order to do that you have to send your child to school."

Luc also has a step-daughter at a private school. She said the 12-year-old's tuition is half the price of the 3-year-old's daycare.

This legislative session, lawmakers are set to consider HB 0785. It would create the Promising Futures last-dollar scholarship fund which would expand state financial aid for child care.

We made a county-by-county breakdown of the average childcare costs for infants and toddlers in Tennessee, as well as the percentage of a family's income going toward that care.