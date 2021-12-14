Parole hearing set in January for Andrew Delke, former MNPD officer convicted in death of Daniel Hambrick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A parole hearing has been scheduled next month for Andrew Delke, who was convicted in the death of Daniel Hambrick.

Delke, who is a former Metro Nashville police officer, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after striking a plea deal with District Attorney Glenn Funk. Since August, Delke has been serving time at the Davidson County Downtown Detention Center, not scheduled for release until January 2024.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder after he shot and killed Hambrick while chasing him in 2018. Hambrick was 25 years old when he died. That charge would have come with the potential of facing life in prison.

The deal came just days before the trial was set to begin in July.

Delke is set to appear before a parole board on January 10.