"Passed away doing what he loved": Friends remember cyclist killed in West Meade crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — A Nashville cyclist died Tuesday night. Police say 64-year-old Ronald Laird ran a stop sign and collided with a car at an intersection in the West Meade neighborhood.

Police say three cyclists with him ran through the sign at Jocelyn Hollow Road and Robin Hill Road, but he was the last to go through. Witnesses say the car was going the speed limit, and it did not have a stop sign. While Ronald was wearing a helmet, he didn't make it.

Now, friends are remembering him, a Marine veteran and avid runner and cyclist who loved fitness and his community.

"He passed away doing what he loved," said one friend, Demetrius Short, who knew Ronald through Black Men Run Nashville.

"To see this 64-year-old man that runs like he's 30, blowing us out, I mean it humbled us," he laughed. "We are all saying the same thing: what a loss."

"He was like a big brother to me on the bike. That's like my bike bro," added Cecil Chapman, who often cycled with Ronald and said he was normally very cautious.

In light of this, Cecil hopes bike riders will be more aware of their surroundings.

"Just a split second can make a big difference," he said.

"We take a pause and just honor the humble giant, the amazing man and friend, Ronald Laird," Demetrius concluded. "We love you, we're gonna miss you man, so very much."

Demetrius added that Black Men Run Nashville will have a moment of silence for him at the next annual Steps of Success 5k on September 14th, a race Ronald never missed.

