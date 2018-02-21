Pastor Helps Police Capture Triple-Murder Suspect

"He was also charged with violating an EPO, domestic violence order of protection. So I don't know if maybe he grandparents or his uncle had that against him,"said Bratcher.
Bratcher heard about the triple murder and posted condolences on Facebook to the family. That's when Edward Siddens, who goes by "Dilon," reached out.
The suspect "waved" at the pastor on Facebook, and then they began messaging back and forth.
In one message the pastor said, "Feel the Lord telling me to help you get this resolved peacefully and safely."
Dilon responded saying, "But we'll know why, and what it took, and I bet we all have to end up comfortable with it... More than that... But I'm sure they won't be in the gates with that at least."
"He started saying some things that were just out there, didn't make sense," Bratcher said.
The pastor called police, and after speaking to him, they were able to ping Siddens' phone more than 1,100 miles away in Colorado.
"I mentioned to detectives, I don't know if he's on drugs real bad or he's just lost his mind, and the detective kind of thought he's kind of lost his mind, but it could be a combination of both," Bratcher said.
Police in Sedgwick County spotted the truck that Siddens allegedly stole from his grandparents. He led them on a short pursuit before surrendering.
"I'm thankful that it was resolved peacefully and no law enforcement was hurt, and he wasn't hurt," said Bratcher."
According to Kentucky State Police, they were working to get Siddens extradited back to Allen County, Kentucky.
Siddens was charged with three counts of murder, auto theft, and violating an order of protection.