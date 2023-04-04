Peaceful protest continues in legislative hallways a week after The Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Peaceful protesters once again filled the hallways at the state capitol to ask lawmakers for what they are calling common sense gun reform measures.

"I felt it was my duty to come here and speak out for my students and my two girls," said Angie Winnett, a third grade teacher.

The protesters here stressed they were focusing on incremental changes, not outright bans on certain weapons.

"Including having red flag laws and background checks, three-day holds on getting permits, all sorts of things like that," parent Beth Ostrowski said.

While many protesters chanted and sang songs during the rally, many also booed Republican lawmakers heading onto the house floor, all as the group continues to push for change.