Pedestrian deaths prompt Metro Council member to call for action

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As pedestrian deaths become increasingly common in Nashville, one Metro councilmember Colby Sledge says it's time to take action to reduce traffic deaths.

Sledge says immediate steps needs to be taken, because right now Nashville is on pace to have more than 50 pedestrian deaths this year.

He says despite the city’s commitment to bring the number of traffic-related deaths to zero change has been slow.

"We need to stop planning and we need to start doing something we know where these deaths are occurring. We know based on advocate reports where the deadliest intersections and the deadliest streets are in our city and yet year after year we take no action," Sledge said.

Sledge says he's tired of seeing the current administration prioritize surveys and planning instead of installing more sidewalks, protective bike lanes, and increasing lighting.