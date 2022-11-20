Pedestrians and cyclists who have died on the road to be honored in candlelight vigil Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, and Nashville is on pace to having its deadliest year on record for pedestrians and cyclists.

Walk Bike Nashville will host a candlelight vigil at 4:30 p.m. on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in honor of those who have lost their lives.

Almost 40 people have been killed this year while biking or walking and Walk Bike Nashville said more needs to be done faster to prevent this.

WBN has been working with the mayor, Metro Council, and NDOT and said it recognizes efforts such as Mayor Cooper's four-year Vision Zero plan.

However, Wesley Smith, Policy and Relations Manager for WBN, said there are shorter-term ways to prevent crashes that the organization is advocating for, like lowering speed limits, extending curbs for cars to make wider turns around and using quick build material to create protected bike lanes. Especially on some of Nashville's deadliest roads like Dickerson, Nolensville, and Murfreesboro Pikes.

"If someone gets hit in a crosswalk or on the street that's walking, they're not the one operating a deadly weapon," said Smith. "I drive a car in this city. Most folks have to or do, and for those of us that do drive we have to understand the responsibility that comes with that and it's really serious."

Nashville has broken its record for pedestrian deaths every year since 2017.