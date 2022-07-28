NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Back to school is coming up fast and one local organization is making sure teachers are ready for a new year.

The organization PENCIL said there are at least 100 people helping put together thousands of supply bags for teachers with Metro Nashville Public Schools. The group's mission is all about providing resources to MNPS.

It is part of Pack-a-Thon, which is part of PENCIL's annual celebration called Together 4 Teachers. Additionally, a pep rally will be held on Monday Night at First Horizon Park from 5 to 8 p.m.

This is the group's third year for this celebration. PENCIL CEO Angie Adams said this time of year they like to focus on their teachers.

When it comes to the bag of supplies, PENCIL said every MNPS classroom teacher will get one.

"Not only are they educating our students, but they're nurturing and evolving our students as little people and human beings. And there's so much in the news about teacher compensation and teacher shortages, that every little thing you can do to tell a teacher that he or she is appreciated, supported and loved by the whole community, I think just validates their choice of a career," Adams said.

PENCIL also has a free school supplies store for Metro teachers. You can learn more here.