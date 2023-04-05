People impacted by tornadoes warned of storm scammers offering help

READYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five of the tornadoes that touched down over the weekend hit communities in Middle Tennessee. Neighbors in southern Kentucky are also cleaning up. Unfortunately, there are some who would try to take advantage.

Storm scammers are people posing as someone who wants to help but are really taking advantage of vulnerable putting their lives back together after being hit by a storm.

Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr and Cannon County Mayor Greg Mitchell put out a warning for people who were just hit by a tornado in Readyville Friday night.

Residents are urged to report if they are approached by anyone who offers to do a service for a fee or contract.

Some scammers may even pose as a volunteer. No official volunteer will ask for payment or a contract for clean up services.

People should use their insurance to protect themselves rather than accepting help from someone they do not know.

Scammers can be reported to Cannon County Dispatch at 615-563-4322.

Even though this warning was for Readyville residents, this is something everyone should be on the lookout for as this storm season continues.