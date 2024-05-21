Permanent repair work set to begin next week for Roundtree Manor Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Earlier this month, we told you about the deplorable living conditions at Roundtree Manor Apartments in Fairview.

The complex had a major rat infestation and roughly half of the tenants received a concerning letter from the State Fire Marshal's Office that the complex had 10 major violations and were not up to code.

Problems persist at Fairview apartment complex with major rat infestation

Apartment managers have been able to address the problem.

Inspectors now say enough work has been done and there have been enough temporary fixes made to things like the deteriorating stairs and a rotting floor that the state fire marshal says people do not have to move out.

The permanent repair work is set to begin next week.