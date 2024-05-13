Nine months later, Fairview apartment complex with rat infestation is still not up to code

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some things we see when we're reporting we can never forget.

For me, that includes the deplorable living conditions I saw at Roundtree Manor Apartments in Fairview in August. Families in multiple apartments were being forced to live with large rats.

Eventually, the apartment complex addressed the problem. I stayed in touch with tenants to see the fixes through.

Just this past Friday, roughly half of the tenants at Roundtree received a concerning letter from the State Fire Marshal's Office (That office got involved after my first report.They discovered 10 major violations at the complex.) Apparently, four buildings are still unsafe and not up to code.

The letter was somewhat earth-shattering. It said if management doesn't fix the problems by May 20, tenants may have to find somewhere else to live.

For a lot of reasons, people are nervous for their neighbors who in the unsafe buildings.

Residents say low-income housing is limited.

"I mean... God forbid I get kicked out of here... There is no place for me to go." said Emily Scifres. "Any kind of other waiting list is years and years long."

The office manager told us her boss said to say 'no comment' to any of my questions. She did confirm workers we saw on Monday were addressing the remaining violations, which include a rotting second floor and multiple deteriorating staircases.

"I'm disappointed for the residents," said Nancy Mitchell.

Nancy Mitchell is an advocate that I met last summer when I covered the out-of-control rat infestation at Roundtree.

Mitchell said the letter makes people feel helpless.

"There's just no where to go. Somtimes I have to talk to the residents... tenants... and they're like 'I want to get out of here.' They're just tired of it. And I have to remind them there is nowhere to go, so our options are to fix up these properties," Mitchell said.

The state has already given the apartment complex extra time.

These violations were supposed to be fixed by the end of April.