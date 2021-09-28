Pests enter homes as temperatures drop, inviting far more dangerous guests

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The cool fall temps could have you spending more time inside, but a few critters may have the same idea.

Pests like mice, rats, and squirrels can make small issues into big problems as snakes are usually not far behind.

Corey Taylor of Alpha Wildlife is inching closer to one of the busiest months of the year. Mainly because as these small pests search for food and shelter, snakes are thinking the same thing. Except, of course, the mice and rats on the menu.

“When they get inside your home, they’re leaving behind strong attractants. That’s what the snakes are going to follow. That’s how they’re going to find their way into your home. They’re going after that food source,” Taylor said.

We met Taylor at a call in Gallatin where the owner said he never had a problem with a couple of slithery friends helping with mice. Lately, however, a couple felt more like a few.

WTVF One homeowner says he’s gone from a couple of snakes to more like a few.

Taylor found snake skins beneath the home, but couldn’t spot any snakes or rodents. He spent much of the consultation walking the property, taking measurements, and checking small crevices.

“Anything bigger than a quarter-inch opening and they can squeeze right in there,” Taylor said.

As for what you can do to protect your home, Taylor said it starts with the most common-sense changes like not leaving food out. That includes excess pet food in and outside the house. Bird feeders act like homing beacons that attract wildlife.

Once they get a hold of electrical and water lines, you’re asking for even more problems in the future. Taylor says you should inspect your roof and clear tree limbs from your home. These limbs are more like ladders for wildlife where even the smallest opening can mean home sweet home for them and a living nightmare for you.

Taylor suggests mowing your lawn consistently to leave pests few places to hide. Also before you begin sealing all the crevices in your home, Taylor advises clearing out any pests first. You can do so yourself or call local pest control for help