Pfizer expected to seek COVID-19 booster shot authorization for 16, 17-year-olds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Right now in the United States, anyone over 18 is eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot regardless of their initial dose, but that could soon change.

A source told CNN Pfizer is reportedly expected to seek booster authorization for older kids aged 16 to 17.

This comes as the newly emergent omicron variant makes its way into the picture, bringing a lot of unknowns. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made it clear to get a booster shot.

"Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

She also encouraged people to get the vaccine if they have not and to get tested if they are sick.

"Increased testing will help us identify omicron quickly," Dr. Walensky said.

As of Monday, there are no confirmed cases of the new variant in Nashville, according to the Metro Public Health Department. In a tweet, the department said the delta variant is still the predominant strain in the area.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Nashville. The Metro Public Health Department will follow the guidance from @CDCgov as more becomes known about the new variant. The Delta variant continues to be the predominant strain of Covid-19 in Nashville. https://t.co/B1kTwE0Cd4 — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) November 29, 2021

If interested in finding a vaccine, you can find pop events in Nashville here.