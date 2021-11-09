Pfizer to file for authorization for COVID booster for 18+

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pfizer is looking to again expand eligibility for their vaccine, this time with adult boosters.

On Monday, a Biden administration official said Pfizer could seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make anyone age 18 and older eligible for a booster. That filing could come this week.

That would be just the first step in expanding this booster eligibility for Pfizer. It would still need to be signed off on by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before the boosters could start going into arms.

A large number of people already qualify for a booster shot.

Those who initially received Pfizer or Moderna can get a booster if they are older than 65, or if they are at risk getting really sick from a breakthrough infection because of underlying health conditions.

You are also eligible if you are live or work in a high risk setting, like teachers, first responders, grocery story workers and more.

If you got the Johnson & Johnsno vaccine, anyone over 18 can get another shot just as long as its been two months since you got your dose.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, more than half a million Tennesseans have gotten an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna. More than 48% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated.