Phone scammer who used alias 'Debra Cook' surrendered self to Metro Nashville PD after months of searching

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A scammer who used phone calls to pose as a worker for the Metro Nashville Police Department and scare residents into paying for nonexistent warrants surrendered herself on Wednesday.

Sarah Hamilton, who used the fake name "Debra Cook" in her scams, was booked into the Metro Jail on felony theft charges involving six separate fraud cases.

The first reported case connected to Hamilton was in March.