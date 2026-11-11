Plans for a new middle school move forward in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Plans for a new middle school to serve Brentwood and Nolensville students moved forward this week at the Williamson County Commission meeting. County leaders approved a resolution for their intent to fund the construction of the school, up to $87 million.

The middle school will be built on the same campus as Jordan Elementary on Split Log Road. Interim Superintendent Dr. Leigh Webb says the three middle schools nearby are nearing or already at capacity, with more growth in the area on the way.

"We're seeing a substantial amount of growth in that area of the county. About 18 developments taking place with approximately 3,000 homes just in that area of the county," Webb told commissioners Monday night.

She explained Woodland Middle is at 100% capacity, Mill Creek is at 96% and Sunset Middle is close to 90 percent.

Some commissioners questioned if the capacity issue could be remedied another way, either through portables or rezoning because there's a possibility some schools could close in the coming years.

"I'm gonna say I was a little shocked when I saw that the school board wanted to spend $87 million for a new school when we are losing students, and schools, some that are only 50% full," said Judy Herbert.

"Everybody knows our school population has plateaued over the last three years, and has continued into a fourth year, if not just a slight decline. The bigger shift is the demographics of the student population has shifted. It's less on the younger side, and more on the older side," said Matt Williams.

Dr. Webb noted that while the plans for the new middle school may be moving forward, the school board also plans to look into rezoning other parts of the county. She also said local practice is to have students on a bus for less than an hour; state law is 90 minutes.

The resolution for the intent to fund the middle school said the school would be needed by fall of 2029.

The plans passed with a 23-1 vote.

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