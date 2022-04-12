Police: Homeowner shoots man in attempted burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating after an attempted home burglary took place early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 7:50 a.m. in the 3000 block of Andrew Jackson Way.

Police report that a father woke up to the sound of glass breaking in the bedroom of his young son and near the front door of their apartment. The father got his firearm and opened his bedroom door.

He saw an unknown man standing in the hallway of the apartment. The father shot at the man nine times striking him once in the jaw and neck area and possibly three times in the chest.

The break-in suspect was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital and is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The father told the police that he has no connection to the suspect.