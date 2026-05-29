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Police investigate two-year-old shot in Nashville's Buena Vista Heights neighborhood

Metro Nashville Police said the child had a gunshot wound to the chest.
Two-year-old shot
WTVF
Police investigate a child shot in North Nashville.
Two-year-old shot
Posted

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police said the shooting happened at the Cumberland View Homes on Thursday night. When officers arrived on scene after 8:30 p.m. the toddler was in the parking lot, but investigators believe the shooting happened inside one of the apartments.

The young child was transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com.

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101st Airborne veterans get Purple Hearts years after an insider attack

As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.

A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.

- Carrie Sharp

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch 6PM.