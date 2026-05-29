Police investigate two-year-old shot in Nashville's Buena Vista Heights neighborhood

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police said the shooting happened at the Cumberland View Homes on Thursday night. When officers arrived on scene after 8:30 p.m. the toddler was in the parking lot, but investigators believe the shooting happened inside one of the apartments.

The young child was transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

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