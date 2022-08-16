5-year-old dies after shooting at Lee Victory Park in Smyrna, police say

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smyrna Police Department officials confirmed Monday night a 5-year-old boy died after a shooting at Lee Victory Park.

Police said the incident happened around 7:20 p.m. in the basketball court area. The child later died at Stonecrest Medical Center.

"Based on multiple witness statements and evidence at the scene, at this time it appears to be a tragic accident. However, the investigation is still ongoing. The gun believed to be involved was recovered at the scene. Until all family members have been notified no names will be released," said Jim Garbee, spokesperson for the Town of Smyrna.