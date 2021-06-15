Police: Pamela Paz’s boyfriend charged with homicide in her killing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have charged a 31-year-old man in the killing of his girlfriend, Pamela Paz.

Metro police said Robert Miquel Johnson was charged with criminal homicide on Monday afternoon.

Paz’s body was found on May 2 in a small parking area on Pennington Bend Road at the Briley Parkway overpass. Police said an autopsy determined that the 44-year-old died from neck trauma and/or strangulation.

Johnson was identified as a suspect in the case and gave an alibi during an interview with police. However, investigators said it was proven to be false.

Detectives said a witness also reported that the day before Paz’s body was found, Johnson tried to sell her Dodge Charger with the victim deceased in the back seat.

Johnson is currently jailed in Wilson County on unrelated charges. Police said he will be booked in Nashville on the criminal homicide warrant in the near future.

