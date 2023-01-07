Police: Suspect surrenders after shooting on County Hospital Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect in a deadly shooting that took place the day after Christmas has surrendered.

Metro Police tweeted early Saturday, January 7 that Gregory Q. Wilson, 31, turned himself in on an outstanding warrant for criminal homicide.

Gregory Wilson surrendered on the outstanding murder warrant Friday night at the Downtown Detention Center. His bond is set at $500k. pic.twitter.com/pcp9clufVc — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 7, 2023

This comes after the deadly shooting of Julius Sandford, 28, on December 26, 2022. The incident took place in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road.

Wilson is being held on a $500,000 bond.