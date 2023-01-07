Watch Now
News

Actions

Police: Suspect surrenders after shooting on County Hospital Road

Handcuffs
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 11:40:29-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect in a deadly shooting that took place the day after Christmas has surrendered.

Metro Police tweeted early Saturday, January 7 that Gregory Q. Wilson, 31, turned himself in on an outstanding warrant for criminal homicide.

This comes after the deadly shooting of Julius Sandford, 28, on December 26, 2022. The incident took place in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road.

Wilson is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap