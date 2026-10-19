What’s on my ballot? Middle Tennessee voter guide for 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee voters will head to the polls Nov. 3 to decide statewide, congressional, legislative and local races in the general election.
The ballot will include races for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Tennessee Senate, and Tennessee House. Some voters will also decide municipal races and a county home-rule question.
Three proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution will appear on the statewide ballot.
Statewide races
Tennessee voters will cast ballots for:
- Governor
- U.S. Senate
Constitutional amendments
Every Tennessee voter will be asked to decide three constitutional amendments:
- Constitutional Amendment # 1: Expands the types of serious crimes that could make a defendant ineligible for bail
- Constitutional Amendment #2: Prohibits the Legislature from imposing a state property tax
- Constitutional Amendment #3: Expands rights for crime victims
In order to pass, constitutional amendments must receive more "yes" votes than "no" votes, and the number of “yes” votes must be more than half of all votes cast in the governor’s race.
Read the full ballot questions here.
Read more NewsChannel 5 coverage on the amendments here.
Congressional races
Congressional races in Middle Tennessee include:
- U.S. House District 4
- U.S. House District 5
- U.S. House District 6
- U.S. House District 7
- U.S. House District 9
Tennessee adopted new congressional district lines in 2026, affecting districts and voters across the state. Davidson County is divided among three congressional districts under the new map, meaning nearby voters may be represented by different members of Congress.
Tennessee Senate races
The station’s coverage includes contests associated with:
- Tennessee Senate District 13
- Tennessee Senate District 17
- Tennessee Senate District 23
- Tennessee Senate District 27
Tennessee House races
The Middle Tennessee coverage plan includes:
- District 13
- District 25
- District 34
- District 35
- District 37
- District 40
- District 41
- District 42
- District 43
- District 44
- District 45
- District 46
- District 47
- District 48
- District 49
- District 52
- District 55
- District 57
- District 59
- District 60
- District 61
- District 62
- District 63
- District 64
- District 65
- District 66
- District 67
- District 68
- District 69
- District 70
- District 71
- District 75
- District 78
- District 92
Not every legislative race will appear on every ballot. A voter’s contests depend on the voter’s registered address and assigned districts.
Voters should use GoVoteTN to view a personalized sample ballot before voting.