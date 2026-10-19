What’s on my ballot? Middle Tennessee voter guide for 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee voters will head to the polls Nov. 3 to decide statewide, congressional, legislative and local races in the general election.

The ballot will include races for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Tennessee Senate, and Tennessee House. Some voters will also decide municipal races and a county home-rule question.

Three proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution will appear on the statewide ballot.

Statewide races

Tennessee voters will cast ballots for:



Governor

U.S. Senate

Constitutional amendments

Every Tennessee voter will be asked to decide three constitutional amendments:



Constitutional Amendment # 1: Expands the types of serious crimes that could make a defendant ineligible for bail

Constitutional Amendment #2: Prohibits the Legislature from imposing a state property tax

Constitutional Amendment #3: Expands rights for crime victims

In order to pass, constitutional amendments must receive more "yes" votes than "no" votes, and the number of “yes” votes must be more than half of all votes cast in the governor’s race.

Read the full ballot questions here.

Read more NewsChannel 5 coverage on the amendments here.

Congressional races

Congressional races in Middle Tennessee include:



U.S. House District 4

U.S. House District 5

U.S. House District 6

U.S. House District 7

U.S. House District 9

Tennessee adopted new congressional district lines in 2026, affecting districts and voters across the state. Davidson County is divided among three congressional districts under the new map, meaning nearby voters may be represented by different members of Congress.

Tennessee Senate races

The station’s coverage includes contests associated with:



Tennessee Senate District 13

Tennessee Senate District 17

Tennessee Senate District 23

Tennessee Senate District 27

Tennessee House races

The Middle Tennessee coverage plan includes:



District 13

District 25

District 34

District 35

District 37

District 40

District 41

District 42

District 43

District 44

District 45

District 46

District 47

District 48

District 49

District 52

District 55

District 57

District 59

District 60

District 61

District 62

District 63

District 64

District 65

District 66

District 67

District 68

District 69

District 70

District 71

District 75

District 78

District 92

Not every legislative race will appear on every ballot. A voter’s contests depend on the voter’s registered address and assigned districts.

Voters should use GoVoteTN to view a personalized sample ballot before voting.

