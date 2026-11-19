NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As data centers continue to expand across Tennessee, residents and local leaders in communities are pushing back. But when it comes to stopping or limiting these facilities, local governments may have less power than many residents expect.

Communities across Tennessee have raised concerns about data centers moving into their neighborhoods. In Nashville, city leaders have paused new data center development for now. In Montgomery County, officials passed new zoning rules limiting the size and scope of the facilities.

But attorney David Raybin says local governments face significant legal hurdles when trying to block or restrict data center development. "Local governments are ill equipped to deal with this," Raybin said.

Raybin explained that Tennessee's legal framework gives data center developers considerable leeway. "Tennessee is very pro-business. We have a lot of statutes that say — you have the right to use the property as you want," Raybin said.

At the state level, Tennessee Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson chairs the state's AI Advisory Council, a group working to help government officials understand the implications of artificial intelligence infrastructure — including data centers. "Data centers are a big issue right now," Bryson said. "Data centers can have a huge economic impact. They also need to understand what the drawbacks are and what the opportunities are — and then they can make an informed decision."

The AI Advisory Council is expected to release a statewide action plan before the end of the year. But Bryson says the council's role is to inform lawmakers, not to dictate policy. "If we can provide information that will lead the general assembly to making some legislation, that would be good. But we don't anticipate making any recommendations on legislation," Bryson said.

As Tennessee lawmakers return to Nashville in January, data center legislation is widely expected to come up. The central question will be whether the state legislature gives cities and towns more authority to regulate data centers — or whether more of those decisions get made at the state level.

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