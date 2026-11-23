HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're planning to stock up on wine or spirits before the Thanksgiving holiday, don't wait until the last minute.

Tennessee law prohibits the sale of wine and spirits on Thanksgiving Day — and that applies to all liquor stores and wine sections in grocery stores across the state.

"No sales for wine and spirits on Thanksgiving," said Shelly Louallen, wine manager at Bluegrass Beverages in Hendersonville.

Louallen said the closure is not optional. "We have three days we have to be closed — Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter," she said.

The law does not impact beer sales. It's also a different situation for our friends in Kentucky. Local communities can pass their own Thanksgiving restrictions, but there is no statewide blackout in Kentucky like in Tennessee.

Liquor and wine sales in Tennessee used to be even more restricted. In 2018, state lawmakers approved Sunday sales but kept the three-holiday ban in place.

An effort to remove the holiday ban in 2021 never gained traction in the General Assembly.

For Bluegrass Beverages, the mandatory closure is actually welcomed for the sake of their staff. "It's kind of nice," Louallen said. "They know they can have time with their family."

Louallen said most customers understand the closure, though newcomers to the area are sometimes caught off guard. "We have an influx of new people. Usually that's the only angry customer that you're going to see after a holiday," Louallen said.

Thankfully for Bluegrass, the busy days leading up to Thanksgiving more than make up for the one day they're closed. "This is our biggest wine week of the year," Louallen said.

Liquor stories and wine aisles in grocery stores are allowed to reopen on Black Friday.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Chris Davis and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.