NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For more than two decades, Tennessee has relied on Tennessee Lottery proceeds to fund major scholarships for college and trade school students. But state leaders now warn that lottery funding may not be the jackpot it once was.

Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower says it may be a generational problem. "The younger generations are definitely flocking to the app-based gambling, the sportsbooks," Mumpower said.

Mumpower also points out that lottery tickets must be purchased with cash — a barrier in an increasingly cashless society. "People just aren't carrying cash like they used to," Mumpower said.

The rising popularity of prediction markets may also be contributing to the decline in lottery sales. However, Tennessee is not currently collecting sports gambling taxes from those sites. The legal fight over whether states can regulate prediction markets could ultimately reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

Whatever the reason for the decline, revenue is not keeping up with the cost of 12 different scholarship programs, funded by lottery and sports betting revenue. That shortfall led Mumpower, who sits on a board that examines future state funding, to issue a stark warning. "The lottery and its revenue growth or lack thereof is one of the biggest icebergs in front of us," Mumpower said.

In some respects, the state has already hit that iceberg. Mumpower says that earlier this year, for the first time ever, the numbers showed the state did not have enough money to cover all the scholarships. It wasn't until the accounts were reconciled that the money balanced out.

Mumpower also revealed that sports betting money has never been used for its original purpose — to help boost school construction and maintenance funds. "Every dime of sports gaming money has been necessary to backstop the lottery ever since its inception," Mumpower said.

If the money isn't there next year, students could feel the impact directly. "What it would mean is, students on an individual basis have less scholarship funds than they thought," Mumpower said.

State officials said earlier this month that allowing debit cards for lottery purchases could increase revenue by up to $50 million. But that change would require legislative approval.

Other potential options for lawmakers include tweaking GPA requirements for scholarship eligibility or eliminating some of the 12 scholarship programs currently in place.

Mumpower says the answer cannot simply be hoping that scratch-offs and lottery tickets suddenly bounce back in popularity.

"I'm grateful we have time to act and correct this problem," Mumpower said.

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