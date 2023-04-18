Popular artists and drag performers back for 2023 Nashville Pride Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn — We are already in festival season, and on Tuesday, we found out who will be performing at the Nashville Pride Festival.

Many people wonder if Drag Artists will hit the stages because of the state drag ban law.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community have rallied and spoken out about the legislation passed in the volunteer state. Not only the one banning drag performances in public spaces but also a law targeting trans youth healthcare.

"On a personal level, for a lot of us we’ve really been dealing with that emotion of not feeling like we belong here and not wanted," Nashville Pride Board Member Brady Ruffin said.

The feeling Ruffin described is the opposite of how organizers at Nashville Pride want their festivalgoers to feel.

"There are tons of people here that are working and collaborating to ensure that this space we’re creating isn’t only safe and welcoming, but it’s still conducive to having a good time," Ruffin said.

The temporary restraining order on the drag bill has been extended to May 26th, and organizers don’t know what’s going to happen in June. Organizers say there will be drag performances though.

"We're confident with our team of legal experts and collaborations we have like ACLU we still will have drag artists. Drag artists are an incredibly important part of our community," Ruffin said.

Ruffin thinks it's important Drag Artists are able to perform because they're an integral part of the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

In fact, they'll be joining dozens of other artists on June 24th and 25th, 2023, at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Downtown Nashville.

Organizers said the Equality Main Stage entertainment lineup includes FLETCHER, Fitz, the Tantrums, Saucy Santana, LÉON, Miki Ratsula, Lauren Sanderson, corook, and more to perform throughout the weekend.

The Pride Parade will take place on Saturday, June 24th, at 10:00 am starting at Broadway and 8th Ave.

Organizers say the performers are members of the LGBTQ+ community or have been active allies.

They say music can unite and connect people through shared emotion. This year, they say the power of music is more important than ever.

Organizers are expecting over 100,000 people to attend Nashville Pride Festival.

You can purchase tickets on their website.