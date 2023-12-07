Possible 'food desert' in Murfreesboro may hurt low-income families

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A popular grocery store, abandoned in 2021, is creating bigger problems in one neighborhood.

Dr. Janet Colson, who teaches nutrition at MTSU, said she worries the closed-down Kroger along Middle Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro created a 'food desert'.

"It's the low income people that are being left out," explained Dr. Colson. "There's not a grocery store that has a variety of healthy foods for a mile."

"I remember how convenient it was, it was close," said Rickey Haymer, who lives in the area. "[I] have to drive further, pay a little bit more, it's an inconvenience now."

While there are mini marts and fast food options nearby, a supermarket comparable to Kroger, like Publix or Walmart, is close to 3 miles away.

For those who don't have a car or another way to get around, that's a close to 40-minute walk.

"They walk down this hazardous road called Braydenville Pike...or if they want to take an Uber, can you imagine the cost of an Uber?" asked Dr. Colson.

While grocery stores arrive in fast-growing communities in Middle Tennessee each year, those in this part of Murfreesboro are hopeful they are next.

"It's really sad, and many of those low-income people have children, small children...it's very difficult for them," added Dr. Colson.

The old Kroger is being turned into an athletic club; it's something Colson says is a good thing, but it doesn't replace what they lost.