Prayer vigils being held across Nashville to honor lives lost in The Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Across Music City, people are working to honor the lives lost in The Covenant School shooting.

There are a number of vigils happening across the region offering a place for those to process this tragedy.

On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Mayor John Cooper and Council Member Russ Pulley will hold a candlelight vigil at Public Square Park. Representative Reverend Harold M. Love Jr. along with Metro Police Chief John Drake will also be in attendance.

First Lutheran (113 8th Ave South) will also open its doors to the community for a prayer vigil on Wednesday. That vigil will begin at 6 p.m. with prayer and reflection at 6:30 p.m.

The parking (lot on 8th & McGavock) will be free to all who attend.

On Tuesday, The Donelson Fellowship held a prayer vigil, giving sanctuary to those trying to heal.

Are you looking for other ways to help those impacted by this tragedy?

Here's how you can help