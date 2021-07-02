Preparations underway for Nashville's Fourth of July celebration on Lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Preparation for one of Nashville's first major events in over a year is underway.

The "Let Freedom Sing Music City July Fourth" celebration is expected to bring out 400,000 people to downtown Nashville.

Crews have had a busy week setting up the stage and preparing for the show. The concert stage at First Avenue and Broadway is already up and there are several streets closed by Friday morning.

So, on Sunday you’re going to want to plan ahead for sure because it will save you a lot of headache.

There are several items prohibited for the July Fourth event. This includes things like backpacks, coolers, weapons, pets and drones. Additionally, no alcohol is allowed in or out of the perimeter.

You can bring personal-sized umbrellas, blankets, small bags, collapsible chairs and personal cameras.

A lot of security planning has gone into the celebration. Law enforcement officials want you to have fun but say safety starts with you.

“We want everyone to be self-aware on Sunday and if you see anything suspicious or concerning say something. We will have plenty of officers nearby they will be very visible and will not be hard to find," said Metro Police Chief John Drake.

More than 1,000 Tennessee Highway Patrol, private security, and Metro Police officers will be on hand.

There will also be eight first-aid stations throughout the event.

The best piece of advice is to plan ahead of time. There will be a lot of traffic and delays all this weekend.

Downtown Road Closures

Starting Sunday morning, many roads in the downtown Nashville area will be closed.

The following roads are expected to reopen immediately following the end of the fireworks show:



Woodland Street Bridge

Second Avenue from Church Street to Union Street

Church Street from Second Avenue to Third Avenue

Union Street from Third Avenue to Woodland Street Bridge

John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge

The following roads are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday:

