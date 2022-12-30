Watch Now
Preparations underway for New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

Posted at 4:56 PM, Dec 30, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is once again gearing up to be the center of the nationwide spotlight, as it hosts a New Year's Eve special on NewsChannel 5 for the second year in a row.

At Bicentennial Mall State Park, preparations are well underway as the city expects upwards of 200,000 people to show up in person.

And locals are catching a glimpse of the buildup before the show.

"I was just gonna go rent me a bike, come down see what's going on down here, and get a bird's eye view of it," said Dawn Kirk.

The show will be featuring entertainment from all kinds of performers.

Nashville has come a long way from the guitar drop at its first city-sponsored new years celebration in 2009, when a paltry 15,000 people attended.

