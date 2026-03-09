Pres. Trump rescheduling marijuana could finally lead to legalizing medical marijuana in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An executive order from President Donald Trump late last year has started the process of reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug in the United States — and Tennessee lawmakers say the move could finally pave the way for medical marijuana in the state.

The issue has divided Tennessee political parties, and even Tennessee House leadership, with House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) in favor of legalizing medical marijuana and House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland) having been a vocal opponent — until now.

"We've seen myriads of anecdotal evidences that there's some benefit," Faison said. "I've often said, everything the Lord created has a good use and can be perverted."

Lamberth, long one of the most prominent voices against medical marijuana in Tennessee, says the federal action is addressing his core concerns.

"My biggest objections are being resolved by the federal government right now," Lamberth said. "In rescheduling cannabis, and rescheduling, specifically, marijuana and allowing the doctors to take over and make a determination on how and if these substances could be helpful."

Tennessee lawmakers have been fighting over the idea for more than a decade. Those suffering from chronic diseases have pushed for options beyond pharmaceuticals and highly addictive medications.

2018 was the closest the state came to legalizing marijuana products for medical purposes. Then-House Speaker Beth Harwell (R-Nashville) was in favor and even cast a deciding vote in a committee hearing. "I think this is a less addictive form of pain management than many of the products we currently have on the market," Harwell said in 2018.

But the bill ultimately failed, in large part due to opposition from law enforcement. "As long as it's a schedule 1 drug, until the federal government moves off of it, we will have to enforce the law," Terry Ashe, executive director of the Tennessee Sheriff's Association, said at the time.

There is no specific timeline for federally rescheduling marijuana to a Schedule 3 drug, but doing so would allow marijuana to be legally used as a prescription from a doctor.

Democrats say the time for action is overdue. "About time, right? We are one of the outliers," Senate Minority Leader Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) said.

"We're way behind the rest of the country on this — including neighboring states," House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said. "We certainly don't have to reinvent the wheel either because so many other states have done it, we can adopt the best model that works for the state of Tennessee."

Faison, despite his support, cautions that changing opinions may not translate quickly into changing law. "I don't know that our state, this General Assembly, is at a place where they're willing to open it up more than we're at right now. But I would say, moving forward, studying what other countries are doing," Faison said.

A bill currently before the Tennessee House would allow TACIR, the Tennessee Advisorry Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, to study the process of implementing medical marijuana legalization and assess whether state agencies are prepared for it — so that if the time comes, Tennessee could be ready. "I would say within the next two or three years, you're going to see a framework set up here in Tennessee," Faison said.

The Tennessee House is expected to debate the study bill later this week. If it passes, the final report would be due by Nov. 1.

