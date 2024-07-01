Pride month: Nashville women bridge the gap between the LGBTQ community and the church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday in Tennessee means time with God, but this Sunday, the last day of Pride month, also means time to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Two Nashville women, who say both church and identity are close to their hearts, are inspiring others by bridging the gap between the LGBTQ and Christian communities.

Linden Hope, a songwriter, writes about the emotional experience of coming out and being queer within the church.

"It took me a long time to kind of integrate my queer identity with my Christian faith, but I feel like I'm in a place now where I can be both," she said. "It feels so good, it feels like a relief."

Anne-Marie Zanzal, a minister and "coming out" coach, helps others navigate their LGBTQ journey later in life.

"I came out right after I was ordained," she explained.

She says once she came out at 52, she was inspired to coach other women around the world on how they can do the same.

Both hope the work they're passionate about makes others feel accepted, understood, and celebrated.

"We're taking our own pain and using it to create something better," said Zanzal.

Zanzal adds if you are part of the LGBTQ community and are looking for an accepting church in Nashville, there are lots of them. Many call themselves "open and affirming" denominations and would love to welcome you.

"If you are a churchgoing person and church is really important to you, there are so many denominations here in Nashville and around Nashville that will welcome you with open arms and give you a place to call home," she concluded.