Pride organization not allowed to participate in Cookeville Christmas Parade

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The severe weather on Saturday forced many Christmas parades to reschedule, including the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber Christmas Parade.

A local Pride organization is speaking out after learning they couldn't participate.

Upper Cumberland Pride’s president Jessica Patterson was feeling disappointed after being told by The Christmas Parade committee they couldn’t be a part of this year’s event.

"The representative went to the meeting to find out the details on where we had to be. We were told we couldn’t be in the parade because we’re not family-friendly," Upper Cumberland Pride president Jessica Patterson said.

The Christmas Parade committee is comprised of a group of local business people and nonprofit entities.

In a statement to NewsChannel 5 by the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber Christmas Parade Committee, they voted that it was in the safety interests of all involved to not allow the Upper Cumberland Pride entry to participate.

"We would’ve made any accommodations to be in it because we want to be visible for our community. It wasn’t about making a political statement," Patterson said.

Patterson said last year they were given the green light to be in the Christmas parade, and this year already had their float decorations made.

"Our theme was 'Don we now our gay apparel.' We were planning to come out in contour fashion and voguing," Patterson said.

Despite Upper Cumberland Pride not being allowed to be in the parade, they still want people to show up. They're asking supporters to wear Christmas and Rainbow attire.”

"Last time I checked most of the people I know who are LGBT have families and do celebrate Christmas. I didn’t see what the conflict was," Patterson said.

Patterson hates her group was excluded but isn’t going to let this dim her Christmas cheer.

Patterson says members of "Upper Cumberland Pride" have been invited by First Presbyterian Church of Cookeville to walk with them in the parade.

This parade is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m.