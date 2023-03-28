Watch Now
Proceeds from Tuesday's Vanderbilt-Lipscomb baseball game to be donated to Caring for Covenant Fund

Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 17:21:38-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those looking to help people impacted by Monday's shooting at The Covenant School can do so by buying a ticket to the Vanderbilt baseball game tonight.

Proceeds from Tuesday's game against Lipscomb will be donated to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee benefiting The Covenant School and others impacted.

The Commodores and Bisons will meet at 6 p.m. at Hawkins Field. If you're interested in donating, you can visit the school's website to purchase a ticket to the game.

All ticket sales will be donated to the Caring for Covenant Fund.

Looking for other ways to help?

Here's how you can help those impacted.

