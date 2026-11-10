Proposed 470 mile natural gas pipeline stretches through ten counties in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kinder Morgan's Southern Natural Gas Company is proposing a $7.6 billion pipeline to be built through Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia.
The 470 mile project would transport natural gas from Sumner County to Monroe County, Georgia. It's been named the Southeast Connector Project by Southern Natural Gas company.
The proposed project would create upwards of 7,000 jobs along the construction line and is expected to create 50 permanent jobs. If the pipeline moves forward, construction could start towards the end of 2028 and be in operation by the end 2030. Several state and federal agencies will have oversight of the SEC Project.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
North Nashville lost a passionate advocate and historian with the passing of Lorenzo Washington. I had the pleasure to get to know him while working on a story and left with a wealth of information and appreciation for how Jefferson Street shaped the sound of Music City. Aaron Cantrell shows us how Lorenzo will forever be part of that.
- Carrie Sharp