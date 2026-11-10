Proposed 470 mile natural gas pipeline stretches through ten counties in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kinder Morgan's Southern Natural Gas Company is proposing a $7.6 billion pipeline to be built through Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia.

The 470 mile project would transport natural gas from Sumner County to Monroe County, Georgia. It's been named the Southeast Connector Project by Southern Natural Gas company.

The proposed project would create upwards of 7,000 jobs along the construction line and is expected to create 50 permanent jobs. If the pipeline moves forward, construction could start towards the end of 2028 and be in operation by the end 2030. Several state and federal agencies will have oversight of the SEC Project.

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