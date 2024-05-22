Proposed ordinance could mean more oversight of Metro construction contracts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council Member Sandra Sepúlveda has proposed an ordinance to establish a contract and compliance board for existing Metro construction contracts. She's calling it the Build It Right, bill.

The ordinance outlines several objectives from creating a uniform system to audit contracts across all departments, upholding workers’ rights, and ensuring compliance with equal business opportunity programs.

The proposed board will evaluate existing construction contracts and investigate complaints related to Metro Government contracts. It will also recommend policies to improve construction standards.

Sepúlveda, of District 30, expressed her frustration with the treatment of construction workers by some employers.

"Each department is responsible for auditing their own contracts and no one seems to be doing it, so this is a way to have uniformity throughout Metro," she said.

The councilwoman also addressed issues of wage theft, injuries on the job, and fatalities.

"We’ve seen a number of wage theft cases. We’ve seen people hurt on the job and, unfortunately, fatalities," she said.

Last year, 20-year-old Denis Geovani Ba Ché died while working on the roof of Glenclif High School in Antioch. His cousin Julio spoke in Spanish about the family's struggle following his death.

Charlie Rodriguez from the painter’s union translated:

"The days following my cousin’s death were a nightmare. The employer wouldn’t tell us where the body was," Julio said.

Sepúlveda hopes the "Build It Right" bill will prevent further tragedies.

"Some people aren’t aware of their rights. Some people fear for their legal status. Some people need to pay bills, so they think if they report something they will be fired," she said.

Evaristo Ocampo from the Plasterers' & Cement Masons' International expressed concern about the lack of regulations and safety issues in some companies.

"To see a lot of companies out there that don’t have regulations or areas where our government doesn’t put attention on regulation and safety issues," he said.

The ordinance would establish a contract and compliance board for Metro construction contracts. However, it remains uncertain whether it will cover the new Titans stadium project.

"We’re currently talking with our lawyers. We think the sports authority might be separate from this. It only covers projects Metro is a party to. If it’s private construction property, we don’t have jurisdiction," Sepúlveda explained.

She hopes the ordinance will set a standard for the city.

"Everyone should go home safely. The family should be assured their loved one is going to make it home safely," she said.

If the council passes the bill, it would involve hiring an executive director and inspectors to examine construction sites. The bill passed on the first reading at Metro Council, Tuesday night.