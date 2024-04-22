Proposed school voucher bill dead after lawmakers were unable to negotiate certain stipulations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee’s proposed school voucher bill is dead after lawmakers were unable to negotiate on certain stipulations.

Last week, NewsChannel 5 caught lawmakers entering a closed-door meeting with Governor Bill Lee about striking a deal on the voucher plan, but the impasse wasn't broken. By Monday evening, we were able to report that the voucher plan was on life support.

The bill itself has been the subject of a lot of back and forth, with opponents worrying it would take money away from public schools.

Supporters of the bill say giving families money to put toward private education for their child is invaluable.

Governor Lee reacted to the news

Governor Bill Lee's full statement can be read below:

“I am extremely disappointed for the families who will have to wait yet another year for the freedom to choose the right education for their child, especially when there is broad agreement that now is the time to bring universal school choice to Tennessee. While we made tremendous progress, unfortunately it has become clear that there is not a pathway for the bill during this legislative session.

I want to thank the thousands of parents and students who made their voices heard, and I have never been more motivated to provide them with the ability to choose what’s best for their family. I also want to thank the speakers and leaders of both chambers for their commitment to pursuing education freedom next year.

It’s very simple — this is about every Tennessee student having the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their zip code or income level, and without question, empowering parents is the best way to make sure that happens.”

Statement from J.C. Bowman, Professional Educators of Tennessee responded, stating:

“A popular adage in Nashville is, ‘The Governor proposes, the Legislature disposes.’ Every legislative proposal gets entangled in political theatrics, and this universal voucher bill was no exception. School choice options already exist in the state. Governor Lee’s proposal was poorly written, arriving late in session, and had zero accountability in the plan. Both chambers understood the long-term financial implications of the plan and tried to address weaknesses. The Tennessee House of Representatives tried to address long-standing issues hurting public schools like excessive testing. Still, no matter how much money out-of-state interest poured into the state, citizens saw the legislation as an entitlement for students already attending private schools that would continue to grow and impact state finances.”