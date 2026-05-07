Public hearing before vote: TN Democrats speak out against redistricted state map

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the midst of potential redistricting, Tennessee Democrats gathered Wednesday night to speak out against the newly proposed maps.

At the First Baptist Church at Capitol Hill, a church that’s long been known as a place to fight for justice, several stood together to fight the legislation.

"It isn't fair that we are going to be putting this map up for a vote tomorrow," said state representative Justin Pearson.

The last-minute public meeting follows the contentious redrawing of Tennessee's state map and precedes a formal vote on the legislation Thursday.

Amid plenty of speeches, people pointed out the new map's implications, strategized for the future, and united in a defining moment.

"This is, you know, part information, part hearing, part rally," explained state senator Raumesh Akbari. "But at the end of the day, it's to shine a light on the terrible things happening in the Tennessee General Assembly and letting my colleagues know the people will be heard."

Opponents of the map want their counterparts to know they won't take the action lying down.

"It's clear this is just a partisan power grab," said state senator Heidi Campbell. "After this passes, which it looks like it's going to pass, we will be the most gerrymandered state in the entire country."

The meeting featured Stacey Abrams, who spoke at the judiciary committee earlier on Wednesday, and who has long fought for justice in the state of Tennessee.

"I want people to recognize that this isn't just about black people," concluded Kayla Vera Albritton, a local student with family in Shelby County. "This isn't just about Memphis. This is a national issue."

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the new map in each chamber on Thursday.

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