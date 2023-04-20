Public meetings start Thursday to discuss a new La Vergne police chief

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of La Vergne wants the community's input on who should be the next police chief. This comes after a sex scandal rocked the department earlier this year.

The city hired a recruiting firm and it will begin its nationwide search after meetings with the public about what they want to see in a new chief.

Former Chief Chip Davis was fired after an investigation was done into inappropriate sexual behavior between multiple officers in the department while on duty. Further investigation revealed Davis knew about it as it was going on, but never reported it.

Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher has been the interim Chief since February.

The city hired the firm Ralph Andersen and Associates to do the search for a new permanent chief. There will be two community meetings with the firm. These are open to residents and business owners in La Vergne.

The first is Thursday at 7 p.m. and the second is Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the La Vergne Public Library.

The firm also plans to meet with members of the La Vergne Police Department individually to get their thoughts on what they want in a new leader.