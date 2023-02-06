Former La Vergne police chief fired after department sex scandal

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne Police Chief Burrel "Chip" Davis has been fired after a sex scandal within his department that led to the termination of five officers.

In the initial 20-page discovery document about the department's scandal, Davis is mentioned as a figure who contributed to the investigation, but not as a participant in the illegal activity taking place at the time.

However, one officer involved — Maegan Hall — filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint with the state alleging that Davis fostered an environment that encouraged the illicit behavior that took place.

BREAKING: LAVERGNE POLICE CHIEF CHIP DAVIS HAS BEEN FIRED. This comes after a former officer filed an EEOC complaint with the state in the wake of a sex scandal within the police department. For latest go to Nick Beres Nc5 on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/spuLMDvWvk — Nick Beres (@NC5_NickBeres) February 6, 2023

On January 6, five officers with the La Vergne Police Department were released and another three officers were suspended after various bouts of sexual misconduct and reportedly lying during the ensuing investigation into these claims.

The terminated officers were patrol officer Maegan Hall, patrol officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and detective Seneca Shields. The suspended officers were Patrol and K-9 Officer Larry Holladay, Patrol Officer Patrick Magliocco and Patrol Officer Gavin Schoeberl.

According to the allegations made in the internal investigation, the terminated and suspended officers engaged in sexual relationships without reporting to leadership and while on duty, inside city-owned property. Inappropriate pictures were also sent between many of the named officers.

Some of the officers were caught lying in the investigation into the incidents, leading to their termination and the loss of their POST certification, meaning they will no longer be able to work as officers in the state of Tennessee.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 5 will update as we learn more.