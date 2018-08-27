Public to Speak Out on Proposed MLS Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -

Supporters and opponents of a controversial proposed Major League Soccer stadium at the fairgrounds in Nashville will share their views with Metro Council members.

A special called Metro Council meeting Monday features a public hearing where residents can weigh in on the proposal. This is the last time the public will have an opportunity to discuss the project.

The meeting comes hours after Mayor David Briley issued an “open letter to Nashville,” where he said, “Make no mistake about it. Nashville is a soccer city.” He also added “Now we just have to close the deal.”

The $275 million Major League Soccer stadium has been the subject of much debate for the last year. Supporters have argued the project will help revitalize an aging fairgrounds, while opponents worry the new development will interfere with existing activities at the fairgrounds.

The special called meeting will focus on one of the most controversial parts of the project -- 10 acres of private mixed-use development around the stadium. The development would feature housing, retail and a hotel.

If Council Members vote to approve rezoning for the project, then there will be a final vote on all four bills dealing with the MLS stadium on Sept. 4.

The special called meeting starts Monday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.