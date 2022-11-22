Public weighs in on Titans stadium plan. You still can, too.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — City leaders are now hearing from you about the plan to build a new Titans Stadium along Nashville's East Bank.

Monday was the first public meeting the city is holding about the plan.

That meeting was held on the same day as a big announcement from Nashville's tourism leaders, who said if Nashville builds a new domed stadium, WWE WrestleMania says it would like to come to Nashville in 2027.

That's a seven-night production that tourism folks call "CMA Fest on steroids."

Those in support of the stadium touted the jobs it could mean for the area.

Still others said building the new stadium, without enough attention to traffic, could further tie up drivers on the roads.

"What I fear is we're going to have the shiny object — the stadium — and we'll worry about the transit, infrastructure later," said East Nashville resident Logan Key. "I fear we are headed down the wrong path, headed to increased traffic and increased gridlock."

There will be four other public meetings throughout Nashville about the plan for the new stadium.