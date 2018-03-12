Questions Surround Disappearance of Nashville Firefighter

WAVERLY, Tenn. - One week after the tragic disappearance of long-time Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed, NewsChannel 5 learned that officials have been looking into the possibility that foul play may have been involved.

Reed went missing on March 6, after his wife Ellen told investigators their car ended up in the Tennessee River in Humphreys County. Ellen Reed said she was able to make it out of the car before it sunk with her husband inside.

More than 300 people have spent countless hours trying to find Jesse Reed, but his body still has not been found.

However, officials said there was a gap in the time the incident happened and the time that Reed’s wife called 911.

NewsChannel 5 learned that although no criminal charges have been filed, officials are looking into whether Ellen Reed may have played a role in what happened.

When asked if she may have been involved, Humphrey’s County Sheriff’s Chris Davis said, “I have no idea. I think those answers will come when we fill in that time gap.”

The Sheriff also added that he had no reason to believe Reed’s body is not in the Tennessee River.

“I have no reason to believe he’s not where we’re focusing our attention right now,” he added.

Sources also told NewsChannel 5 that officials were looking into the possibility the tragic suicide of Nashville Fire Department EMT Matthew Brooks on March 5 may in some way be connected to all of this.

On Friday, two search warrants were issued in connection to Reed’s disappearance.

One was for the couple’s lake house in Waverly, just down the street from where Jesse is believed to have gone missing. The other, was for the couple’s home in Pegram. The TBI has taken the lead in the investigation.

“It would be irresponsible of me in a missing person’s case to not exhaust any effort and all to locate him,” the Sheriff added.

For the hundreds of men and women looking for Jesse Reed though, their focus has remained on finding the missing firefighter.

“It doesn’t matter what the name is on that badge at the end of the day we all have stake in it, he’s one of us.” he said.